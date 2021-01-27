County Expands COVID-19 Vaccinations to 65 and Older

By County News Center, County of San Diego Communications Office

Edited to reflect updates by SDV&V Staff

On January 23, the County of San Diego today expanded the category of those eligible to include those aged 65 and up.

“As I indicated a few weeks ago, the County anticipated expanding eligibility to individuals 65 years of age and older the week of January 25 as part of the continued focus on those at the greatest risk,” said Wilma J. Wooten, M.D., M.P.H., County public health officer. “With a number of health care providers now vaccinating in the age group, and the UC San Diego Health Super Station having a surplus of appointments, the decision was made this afternoon. Appointments are still required and vaccinations are available based on supply.”

More information is at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine and reservations can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com

Only Health Care Workers (Phase 1A, All Tiers) and those 65 and older (Phase 1B, Tier 1) can visit vaccination sites.

Health care workers and those over 65 are encouraged to first contact their doctor or health care provider to request the vaccine, but if none are available, then they should make an appointment for a County site. Appointments are required; walk-ups and drive-ups without appointments will be turned away. Do not schedule an appointment if you have COVID-19, or are sick. Please follow CDC guidance for those situations. Medical professionals administering the vaccine will be wearing personal protective equipment Wear a mask