Dacyczyn Dae’Zhane Lorraine Crosby (affectionately known as Zyn) was born in San Diego, California, on December 14, 1996, to Dionna and Kevin Crosby. She is the youngest of three children. Zyn was raised by Stacie and Victor Marshall, where she had a fulfilling childhood, an extended family, and accepted Christ at a young age.

At age 18, Dacyczyn left San Diego and moved to Dallas, Texas, where she began growing in her journey as a young adult woman. Zyn was an amazing woman with an amazing soul. She was loving, dedicated, loyal, beautiful, talented, and fun loving. Dacyczyn had an infectious and joyful laugh, and always tried to make those in her world feel encouraged and hopeful, even in times when she couldn’t channel those emotions for herself. Her smile was radiant and lit up any room she entered; her unique personality and rare energy made her memorable. After losing her brother at a young age from the same illness, Zyn learned to value every moment and clung dearly to those she truly loved. She knew just how short life is and chose to live hers unapologetically and to the fullest.

Zyn’s strength and will to live were apparent. She would get up and go every day, showing full dedication to a very hard job, despite her struggle to just breathe free air like the rest of us. She hid her illness well because she didn’t want people feeling sorry for her or to consider her weak. Although “Zynnie Pooh” will be severely missed, we are grateful that she is no longer suffering.

On January 3, 2022, Dacyczyn Dae’Zhane Lorraine Crosby finally breathed deeply, in the arms of the Lord alongside her brother, who preceded her in death, Kevin Crosby, Jr.

Left to treasure her memory are her parents: Dionna and Kevin Crosby; sister, Keion- na-Romanique Crosby; step-parent, Daina Williams; grandmothers: Johnnie Crosby and Lisa Marshall; her godfamily, the Marshall family: Stacie, Victor, Jamaica, Eugene, and Victor II; along with a host of family and good friends.