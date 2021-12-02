Darron Jay Kelly was born to Beatrice Lowe and Clifton Oliver on April 2, 1985.

Darron enjoyed playing sports with his loving cousins, they did anything and everything together.

Sports were a big part of Darron’s life. He played for Sunshine Little League and the Balboa Raiders alongside his cousin Calvin and a ton of close friends.

Darron,and his family moved to Murrieta, CA in 2001. Darron transferred to and graduated from Murrieta Valley High School. Darron wanted to move back to San Diego, but stayed in Murrieta. In 2011, he met Chanda and on August 29, 2013, they were blessed with his adoring princess Ezarelle “Ezi” Leonora Kelly. Darron’s life changed for the better, he became the “BEST DAD IN THE WORLD.”. Ezi was Darron’s everything. Ezi will always remember her daddy and the great memories they made. Darron would want his eight year old Ezi to know that a whole tribe of Ohana, (including her godfather Nathaniel Reed) will lookout and care for her for the rest of her life and that’s all Darron would ask for.

Darron was great at building special bonds and friendships. Anyone who knew him knows that he loved unconditionally and made everyone feel that way. Sandy, Timmy, Mar, Rissa, Alyssa, Ralph, Lil Tony, Nathan, Alfonso, Jonay, Arleda, Sia, Bobby, Carla, Mykeah, Ebony, Quincy, Ashley, and many more, had such a strong relationship. We know he will be watching your kiddos grow and succeed.

On November 15, 2021, Darron was called home to be with his beloved grandma, Leonora Janet Kelly. Darron is survived by daughter, Ezarelle Kelly, mom, Beatrice Lowe, dad, Clifton Oliver, step-dad, Craig Lowe, sister, Akeisa Lowe, his aunts; Raymona Kelly (Richard), Rayanna Kelly (Tim), his cousins; Calvin Kelly (Jessica), Tremaine Foster (Monique), Tashiana Foster (Tyson), Tia Kelly, Timothy McPherson Jr., Carissa McPherson, Jamar Lyons, Alyssa Cerda, a tribe of nieces and nephews; Malia, Tae’ko, Zyro, Knox, Kenna, Tremaine Jr., Makaio, Treysen, Meilani, La’Shaya, Kaelani, Dre Jr., Leilani, Kiele, Levi and Stephon; along with a host of extended family and friends. We will never forget you “Boo;” we all love you unconditionally. Your laugh, dancing, and loving nature will always stay in our hearts.