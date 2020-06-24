David Monroe Bids Farewell To City of San Diego Parks & Rec

Courtesy of the George Stevens Senior Center

David Myron Monroe began his career with the City of San Diego on November 18, 1977 before embarking on a 42 year career in Public Service. He served his entire career as a San Diego Parks & Recreation professional and completed his tenure as Deputy Director of Community Parks II Division. He is respected and held in high esteem by his colleagues and community for his dedication, leadership, calm demeanor, positive attitude and passion for recreation.

David M. Monroe developed and implemented many Parks & Recreation programs, as well as citywide programs, including the STAR/PAL collaboration with the City of San Diego Police Department, the CALGRIP Grant which funded and created The Teen Night Program, the After School Playground Movie Program, the Weed & Seed Program, Brush Management Expansion, the Big Brothers Mentor Program, the Encanto Recreation Center Lady Bulls Basketball Program,the Citywide Accident Review & Driver Operation Manual and Training Programs as well as Advocate of Policy for the George L.Stevens Senior Center.

As a final demonstration of his many random acts of kindness, Ms. Rosemary Pope (FDSRC’s Executive Director) informed Mr. Monroe that, due to the COVID-19 Pandemic and the closing of GSSC, all mail service delivery was placed on hold. When Mr. Monroe found out, he immediately donated a US mailbox and had it mounted on the front of the George L. Stevens Senior Building.

Wishing Mr. Monroe a fond farewell, the City of San Diego’s official statement included the following: “The City of San Diego extends its deepest gratitude and appreciation to Mr. David M. Monroe for more than four decades 42 years of Outstanding Service and Best Wishes on His Retirement.

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and the City Council, for and on behalf of the People of San Diego proclaimed June 2, 2020 to be David Monroe Day in the City of San Diego.”

A drive-by Virtual Parade was held at Balboa Park in honor of Mr. David Monroe on Friday, June 5, 2020.

