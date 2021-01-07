DEADLINE EXTENDED TO JANUARY 13 FOR STATE RELIEF FUNDS

Applications for Small Business and NonProfit funding to close on January 13, 2021 at 11:59 p.m.

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

Small Businesses and nonprofits now have some extra time to apply for $500 million in State of California COVID-19 relief funds. Interested entities can apply at www.CaReliefgrant.com. They have until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 13, 2021. The complete list of the nearly $150 million in funding, along with support services can be found here.

Governor Gavin Newsom announced in December $500 million in grant funds for small businesses and nonprofits. This is not a first come first serve grant. All applications will be reviewed following the closure of the application period. Grants are to cover business expenses and specifically for small businesses hit by the pandemic.

“With the new state and federal programs, our team will be ready and available to help small businesses who continue to need our help,” said Daniel Fitzgerald, Regional Director, San Diego & Imperial SBDC Network.

“It’s been a very difficult year for the business community, particularly our small businesses; that is the reason we have worked hard to provide relief and help during this difficult time,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher, Co-Chair of the County’s COVID-19 subcommittee.

The Federal Government’s new stimulus package, that includes new and renewed assistance for small business owners and non-profits, including:

Additional funding for the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), allowing businesses who did not receive a loan to apply and receive a loan equal to 2.5 times their monthly payroll.

Options for businesses who have had at least a 25% drop in revenue to apply for a second PPP loan. Certain industries hardest hit, such as restaurants and hospitality, can receive up to 3.5 times their monthly payroll.

$15 billion for grants for live venues that have been shuttered, including theaters and museums.

An extension of the Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) program, including a renewal for the up to $10,000 grant program for businesses that did not previously receive the funding.

Availability of PPP loans for nonprofit 501 (c)(6) organizations.