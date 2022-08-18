Deborah Lou Scott was born in San Diego, California, on January 17, 1953, to Minnie Lou Scott and Robert Thomas Scott. Deborah attended Horton Elementary School, Gompers Middle School, and Wright Brothers High School in San Diego, California.

Deborah’s favorite pastimes included playing bingo, computer games, and taking a chance at the casino when she had the time. She enjoyed meeting new people and watching the San Diego Chargers games. Deborah loved her family and tried to be with them as much as possible. With each person, she made sure that you experienced a different part of her. Deborah was extremely kind and loving to everyone. She took great pleasure in helping others in any way that she could.

In 2019, Deborah decided she would try out life in Atlanta, GA. In Atlanta, she reunited with her sister Aletha Scott and decided to make Atlanta her permanent residence.

Deborah departed this life at the age of 69 on July 16, 2022, at 7:00 pm. She joins her mother, Minnie Lou Scott, father, Robert Thomas Scott, sister Thelma Montgomery, and her four children: Michael Vernon Barnett, Craig Levi Cokely, Rashawnda Lashelle Taylor, and Felicia Lynn Lewis, and one nephew Samuel Stewart III.

Deborah leaves to mourn her passing and cherish her memory, her sisters, Aletha Faye Scott and Gwen Scott; two children, Dominique-Cokely (San Diego, CA) and Marcellus Dupree Campbell (San Diego, CA); 12 grandchildren, Joenisha Johnson (San Diego, CA), Michael Johnson (Atlanta, GA), Walter Hosley (San Diego, CA), Jakira Glenn (Atlanta, GA), Domineece Silvels (San Diego, CA), Dominick Silvels (San Diego, CA), Marcellis Campbell, Marquis Campbell, Martayiah Campbell, Markelle Campbell, Marquamme Campbell, Jada Campbell, Demauri Mason; four great-grandchildren Kumari West, Nay’Shaun Hosley, Ty’Lynn Hosley, and Londyn Hosley; and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.