Denise Young passed away on January 28th, 2022, with her husband by her side to comfort her in her last moments on earth.

Denise graduated from high school in San Diego, California, where she lived for many decades. Denise had a love of music and enjoyed making people laugh and enjoy themselves whenever they were in her presence. She was a positive role model to all that she encountered. She was a very giving person that helped anyone, anytime they needed help.

Denise worked as a make-up specialist working for MAYCOMPANY. She also worked for Sony as a supervisor. Her most memorable employment was working as a paralegal for underprivileged people that were incarcerated in San Diego County. She loved the job because she knew she could make a difference and be impactful in society.

Denise is preceded in death by her mother, Delores (Hall) Whitehurst. She is survived by her husband, Sammie Young; sons: Omar Young, Sammie Lee Young, Jr., and Lamar Lee Young. Denise is also survived by her brother Delevain (Melanie) Whitehurst, Jr.

She has 4 grandchildren: La’shun Lee Young, Lamarion Lee Young, Tre’sean Whitehurst & Trinity Whitehurst. Denise also leaves nieces and a nephew on her side of the family: Delevina Whitehurst, Delevain Whitehurst, and Savannah Whitehurst. Denise is also survived by her father, Delevain (Rose) Whitehurst, Sr.

Denise (Whitehurst) Young was also devoted to her extended family because of 35 years of marriage to her husband. She gained sisters & brothers: Barbara Faye Young, Jacqueline Jenise Young, Janice Marie Young, Nichole (Tim) Stewart, Tracey Hunter, and Angela Hargrove, Ms. Terry Young of Columbus, Ms.,Timothy (Ritza) Barnes of Miami, Fl., Tammy Bragg, and Tangy BoBo of Ohio. She enjoyed a wonderful relationship with Betty Morgan (“Auntie Betty”) of Columbus, Ms., and an enormous list of nieces and nephews on her husband’s side of the family that all loved her. She also had a host of Aunts and Uncles in Tuscumbia, Al. A special thanks goes out to Marquita Jennings for being a part of Denise’s life. She also had lifelong friends in Michael and Rita Taylor, Jeannie Merity, and newfound friends in Terry and Gwen, Rose and JJ.