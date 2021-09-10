Deshawn Carl Jackson was born on December 21,1984 to Shontay Williams Nash and Carl Jackson in San Diego, CA. Deshawn was the oldest of 9 siblings and he received his education in the local San Diego school system. At an early age Deshawn was baptized at Mt. Erie Baptist Church under the leadership of Pastor Walter G. Wells.

Deshawn was spoiled, bright and very handsome; he loved computers, he received his certification in computer technology. Deshawn was planning to continue his education in September by starting welding courses. “We can say” he loved his life to the fullest.

Deshawn transitioned from this life to eternal rest on August 16, 2021. Those family members who preceded him in death were his grandfathers; Albert James Williams, Sr and Carl Jackson, Sr. and Johnny Lee Anderson. He leaves to cherish his memory his parents; Shontay Williams, Carl Jackson and stepfather Brian Island. Brothers; Preston, Damone, Dionte Simpson, Demeatrice Henry and Haleem Jackson; sisters; Tytiana Hinks, Zhantai Quarles, Shontay Quarles, Shontaviea White and Zakirah Jackson. Grandmothers; Louise Mitchell Anderson and Joyce Jackson, uncle Albert James Williams, Jr; aunts; Shimone Anderson, Tina Williams Bass, Carla Jackson, Kelly Jackson, Lavonne Lewis, Bobbie Williams and Lola Williams, nieces; Heaven Simpson and Nevaeh Simpson; nephews; Dionte Simpson Jr, and Stephon Simmons, Godmother Toi Ritchey; Godsisters; Vonesha, Vonjanae and Brandy; Fiancé Karin Meza, daughter Raina Thompson and a host of fabulous relatives and many friends who will mourn his passing.