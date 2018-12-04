By Voice & Viewpoint Staff Writer

In case you missed it, it was announced last month that legendary singer, songwriter, and philanthropist Chaka Khan will be the 2019 Tournament of Roses Grand Marshal. Chaka will ride in the 130th Rose Parade® presented by Honda, themed “The Melody of Life” and join in the pre-game celebration of the 105th Rose Bowl Game® presented by Northwestern Mutual. Both events will be held on January 1, 2019. As an added bonus for millions of viewers around the world, Chaka is scheduled to perform in the parade’s Opening Spectacular. Tournament of Roses President, Gerald Freeny, made the announcement at Tournament House in Pasadena. In his remarks, Freeny referred to Chaka Khan…

Her fans responded in full force. One fan remarked: “She is most deserving of this moment in her life. A living legend that has been through the fiery trials of life while remaining down to earth and humble. (She helped) kick open doors for younger female singers as well as jazz bands that like to play her stuff. Her signature wild child hair style and her feathers and leathers that a lot of female singers are still wearing today without giving her her due. She is one who has worked the most with a lot of deceased legends as well as living which is why she is so diverse in music and a icon. Go Chaka Khan we love you !!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!!

The Rose Parade, since 1890, has been a New Year’s Day tradition. Past African American Rose Parade Grand Marshalls include: Allyson Felix, 2017; Bill Cosby, 2003; Carl Lewis, 1997; Pele, 1987; and Hank Aaron, 1975.