Donald Calvin Armstrong was born in San Diego, California on January 27, 1950 to parents Aary and Clinton Armstrong.

Don loved the outdoors and was a very talented athlete. Throughout his adolescent years, Don excelled at track and field, and football at Madison High School.

Don loved sports and often played tennis and loved to hike. He also took scuba diving classes and even participated in night dives.

In his early twenties, Don began his airline industry career with PSA, (later known as US Airways). His career spanned over four decades. A lifelong music lover, throughout the years Don acquired a massive music collection, which further broadened his appreciation for world culture. This collection included many genres and artists that ranged from Miles Davis to Jimi Hendrix.

Don’s mother and father were both great cooks and he acquired this same gift and became an excellent cook as well as an unofficial food critic. He continued to hone his skills over the years, creating memorable culinary experiences that he enjoyed sharing with his friends and family. He was quite knowledgeable of the culinary arts and had a very diverse palate. He had a recipe for everything and the culinary arts was his passion.

Although Don had no biological children of his own, he was a second father to his nieces and nephews. Affectionately known as “Uncle Don,” he was very instrumental in their upbringing and poured endless amounts of love, patience and attention into them.

Don shared many of his interests with his nieces and nephews, even taking them on a once in a lifetime trip to London, England. This even included our nation’s capital. He was always encouraging them to indulge in new experiences and to live life to the fullest. He will be forever loved and appreciated.

On October 21, 2020, Don was called to rest from his earthly existence. He was preceded in death by father and mother; infant brother Henry Armstrong; and infant sister Stephanie Armstrong.

Left to treasure his memories are: brothers Clinton “Danny” Daniel Armstrong II, and Terrell “Terry” Wayne Armstrong; nephews Clint and Aaron; nieces Ashanti and Dominique; great-nephew Khaliq; great-nieces Mikaela, Kennedy, Khalia, and Leilah; cousin Janet Owens, and a host of extended family and friends.