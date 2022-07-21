Funeral services were held on 07/14/2022 at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Dorisca Johns, was a lifelong resident of San Diego, CA. She was born in Cayey, Puerto Rico, and migrated with her family as a young child to NY. Dorisca was born on July 29, 1926, and transitioned to her heavenly home on June 27, 2022, surrounded by loved ones.



Dorisca graduated from San Diego high school in 1944. Dorisca retired with over 34 years from the NASNI navy exchange as a food service supervisor. Upon retirement, she worked for San Diego city schools as a food service worker.



Dorisca’s fluency in Spanish allowed her to interact with many diverse populations in the community. She was a very independent, free soul that lived her life to the fullest and could often be found at her favorite casino or having a Mango margarita at her favorite Mexican restaurant or “running the streets” with her loving daughter-in-law. Dorisca could often be found enjoying various activities with her grand and great grandchildren.



Dorisca was preceded in death by her Mother Carmen Jackson, Father Ivan Jackson and favorite Aunt (arguing buddy) Clara Navedo.



Dorisca leaves to cherish her precious memories with an Uncle Ishmael Cabaza of New York; her two sons: Nick (Ezzia) Johns and Louis Johns; her three grandchildren: Shaunea (Darryl) Redmond, Ivan Johns and Louis (Nadia) Johns II; three great grandchildren: Sherrod Green, Dorisca B Johns and Louis Johns III; two great great grandchildren: Tessa Joe Johns and future baby boy Johns.; a host of extended family, cousins, other relatives, and friends.