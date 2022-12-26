Douglas Anderson Teacher Wins Wolfburg Fellowship

NNPA NEWSWIRE — Ferrell will use the funding to attend conferences for school counselors to discover best practices in the field and plans to send two students to the University of North Florida’s Bridge Summer Camp, an immersive week-long virtual summer program where students can explore how they can transform communities through visual and performing arts.

By Jacksonville Free Press, BlackPress USA

Shaneka Ferrell, a Duval County Public School counselor at Douglas Anderson School for the Arts was recently selected as the winner of the Wolfburg Fellowship for Social Justice in Education. Established in 2020, the Wolfburg Fellowship at the Jacksonville Public Education Fund advances the work of public school teachers committed to social justice in Duval County and provides $7,000 for educators to deepen their knowledge around issues related to social justice, diversity and inclusion, and to implement an aligned action research project in partnership with students.

