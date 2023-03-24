Dr. Camika Royal Gets Real About the Needs of Black Students

Royal, a professor, author, and urban education expert says “Schools are absolutely missing the genius of Black children.”

By Aziah Siid, Word in Black

Dr. Camika Royal isn’t a fan of public education.

“As somebody who has been an educator for 24 years, the more I study schools, the more I actually hate them,” says Royal, who is an associate professor of Urban Education at Loyola University.

“I see the ways they are used to further subjugate and humiliate the people who need school the most for social mobility and for liberation,” she explains. “Education is the practice of freedom,” Royal says.

As an urban education expert and the author of “Not Paved for Us: Black Educators and Public School Reform in Philadelphia,” she proudly identifies as a critical race theorist.

