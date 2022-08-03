Ebony Pearls and AKA Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter Welcome SDUSD’s New Superintendent, Dr. Lamont Jackson

“It was a wonderful occasion celebrating the ascension of an African American male elevating to the position of Superintendent,” said Mary Castleberry, President of the Ebony Hearts Foundation who MC’d the event.

By Voice & Viewpoint Staff

The Ebony Pearls Foundation of San Diego Inc. and San Diego’s Epsilon Xi Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc held a Welcome Reception congratulating the newly appointed superintendent of the San Diego Unified School District, Dr. Lamont Jackson. The free event was held last Friday, July 7 at the UCSD Market and Park campus. The well attended event included community leaders, Mayor Todd Gloria, and the National Pan Hellenic Council of San Diego NPHC.



“It was a wonderful occasion celebrating the ascension of an African American male elevating to the position of Superintendent,” said Mary Castleberry, President of the Ebony Hearts Foundation who MC’d the event.

The goal of the reception was to show collaborative support for Dr. Jackson’s new position as superintendent and to ensure that children of every demographic have equal access to quality education. “Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. supports education and will continue to be on the forefront of initiatives and issues impacting education,” said Cassandra Clady, Publicity Chair, Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc’s San Diego Graduate Chapter.