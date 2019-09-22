Education Information Night in the East African Community

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

San Diego City College showed up and showed out at the recent information night held at the East African Community and Cultural Center on July 30. The event was part of City College’s continued outreach efforts to meet with potential students in the communities we serve.

“This was a phenomenal event,” said Dr. Abdul Malik Buul, transfer center director and assistant professor/counselor. “I am excited to say this information session inspired the work that I do. I am grateful for the amazing colleagues we have at City College.”

More than 150 people attended and had the opportunity to hear from a panel of students, alumni, counselors, professors, and other classified professionals. Each panelist shared their personal and professional experiences that connected with those who were present.

“As an immigrant and former ESL student, I have learned the benefits for a community college to provide special considerations, patience, and compassion,” said Mariam Mena, counselor and coordinator of the CalWORKs Believe Program. “By being out in our neighborhoods, we are optimizing our potential to help bring some feeling of connection, new information, and a sense of relief when it comes to equitable access to higher education.”

The panel was followed by a resource fair where attendees received information on over 20 programs and student support services that include scholarships, nursing, counseling, English, cosmetology, HUBU, Umoja, and others. A follow up meeting is scheduled for September 12 with community leaders and elders to discuss future opportunities for collaboration with San Diego City College.