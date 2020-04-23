ELBAS & UN LAUNCH $40 MILLION FUND TO HELP POOR AREAS AFFECTED BY COVID-19

By: V&V Staff Writer

After being directly affected by the coronavirus themselves, power couple Idris Elba (actor) and Sabrina Dhowre Elba (model) are partnering with the United Nations to launch a fund to help those affected by CoVid-19. The Elbas have a strong concern for the farmers and food producers in rural areas, and the $40 million fund will be focused on those rural communities. “People forget that 80 percent of the poor population live in these rural areas.” Dhowre Elba said.

Embracing their role as new U.N. Goodwill Ambassadors, they hope to raise up to $200 million more from various governments worldwide. Idris Elba was specifically concerned about what the coronavirus could do countries already suffering economically. “We have to think about the forward planning. What’s what’s the fallout going to be?” he said. The actor feels there are life lessons to be learned from this pandemic. “…[T]he world doesn’t tick on your time.” he told The Associated Press late last week. “I think that the world should take a week of quarantine every year just to remember this time. Remember each other. I really do,” he said.