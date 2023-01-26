Funeral services were held on 01/17/2023 at Mt. Erie Baptist Church with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Emily Doretha Hampton, who was affectionally known as “Sweety,” was born and blessed this world on January 9, 1940, in St. Francisville, Louisiana (West Feliciana parish). She was the oldest of three children: Emily, Berrel, and Robert, born to the union of Henry Eames Jr. and Mary Leona Bowman.

The family moved from St. Francisville to Baton Rouge. Emily was raised and attended school in Baton Rouge. This is also where she met her future husband LeeDell Hampton. She married LeeDell, and from that union, four children were born: LaDerer, Gilda, Ganell or “Rosie,” and Mary Elizabeth.

Emily and Sargent Hamp traveled across the US and the world before residing in Germany for two years until they decided to make the US their home. While in the states, her husband Sargent Hamp was called on a second duty to Germany, where he succumbed to a heart attack leaving Emily with four children to raise on her own.

Emily always loved a challenge, even in the professions she chose, which included a test machine operator for the Havens Sea Water Conversion Lab, and a Bobcat Machine Operator for a construction company.

God led Emily to her true calling as a mortician beautician with the Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary through the mentorship of founder and owner Mr. Hartwell Ragsdale. It was there that she became well known for her beautiful and meticulous work with the families she blessed when their loved ones passed away. Soon, she was requested to serve numerous families in San Diego throughout her career. She was a pioneer in her industry.

Emily eventually settled in San Diego, California, with her children, where God Called her to join the Mt. Erie Baptist Church. She served on the Usher Board and Pastor’s Aide Committee.

On December 28, 2022, she left to cherish her memories three children, nine grandchildren, thirteen great-grandchildren, a loving sister, nieces, nephews, and a host of other relatives.