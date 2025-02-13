Encanto Residents Push Back Against Unchecked Housing Development

By Macy Meinhardt, V&V Staff Writer, CA Local News Fellow

Video Contributions by Voice & Viewpoint Staff Writer Tihut Tamarat

Nestled in Southeastern San Diego, the neighborhood of Encanto has long been cherished for its rolling hills, spacious lots, and semi-rural charm. Many families, like Becca Bautista’s, were drawn to its affordability. Recent development projects, however, have sent shockwaves throughout the small community, as a surge of Accessory Dwelling Unit (ADU) projects threatens to dramatically increase Encanto’s density.

San Diego’s Bonus ADU program, a program designed to boost affordable housing, allows developers to construct additional ADUs on properties marked affordable and near public transit. While intended to address the housing crisis, the program has resulted in unprecedented construction activity in Encanto without proper input from the community. As of print time, more than 20 separate ADU projects are proposed, resulting in what neighbors say will bring 539 new units to just their neighborhood alone.

One of the most alarming proposals residents say is a proposal to build 22 two-story ADU buildings at the end of Tarbox St, adding a total of 43 new units to a single lot. Residents claim these developments could increase density by up to 2,000%.

For Encanto residents, the issue is not opposition to housing, but rather unchecked expansion that strains infrastructure and compromises safety.

For projects like Tarbox, nearby residents expected the empty lot to potentially host 2-4 ADU’s, however, the idea of 43 units on the lot seems unfathomable, residents say. “These developer-owned projects are exempt from proper environmental studies, impact fees and are not up to community review,” wrote Neighbors for Encanto, a newly mobilized group of residents opposed to the developments.

The neighborhood’s narrow streets and outdated roads are already ill-equipped to handle existing traffic, let alone an influx of new residents. Concerns about parking shortages, waste accumulation, and emergency evacuation routes have fueled frustration and mobilization efforts among neighbors.

In response, residents have gathered over 500 signatures petitioning city officials to reconsider the Bonus ADU Program. They have organized community meetings, launched a website, and displayed banners across the neighborhood advocating against excessive ADU expansion.

These voices have successfully reached City Hall. During the Jan. 28 council hearing on Footnote 7 District 4 Councilmember Henry Foster also raised a proposal to remove the ADU Bonus Program from city code. Despite warnings from the City Attorney about the potential legal consequences of voting on an item not agendized, the City Council unanimously voted 8-0 in favor of Foster’s motion, setting a 60-day deadline for city staff to draft a plan for removing the program.

While the council’s decision marks a victory for Encanto residents, with 60 days to finalize a course of action, community members remain vigilant and weary of projects that could be permitted in that time frame.

The Voice & Viewpoint will continue covering developments on this issue and other zoning changes affecting Southeast San Diego. For more information, visit www.sdvoice.info.