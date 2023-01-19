Funeral Services were held on January 12, 2023 at Mt. Erie Baptist Church with a burial following at Greenwood Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Erma S. Brundage was born in Dallas, Texas, on August 12, 1940, to the late Robert and Jimmie Oliphant-Slaughter. She moved to San Diego with her mother, sisters, and brother in 1941.

Erma accepted Christ at an early age. She united with the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church. She was a member there for 30 years. She then united with the Mt. Erie Baptist Church, singing in the Sanctuary Choir for over 40 years.

Erma received her formal education in San Diego, attending Stockton Elementary School, Memorial Jr. High School, and graduating from San Diego High School.

Erma went to work for the U.S. Government at North Island Naval Air Station as a clerical worker. After several promotions, she completed her career at North Island, as supervisor of a staff that prepared the record books for the U.S. Navy jet aircraft. During this period, she attended San Diego City College, Kelsey Jenny Business College, and San Diego State University. During this period, Erma became interested in Court Reporting and the legal field. She was sworn in as an official Federal Government Court Reporter at the Naval Legal Service Office.

Erma was accepted for Department of Defense positions worldwide as a court reporter, an Army Inspector General Investigator, and a Legal Office Manager. She worked for the Army Inspector General in Seoul, South Korea; the Air Force legal offices at Clark Air Base in the Philippines, Hahn Air Base in Germany, and Incirlik Air Base in Turkey, where she retired.

Erma received numerous awards and recognitions, including being selected as the Outstanding Civilian of the Year for all U.S. Air Force civilians in Europe, and as Senior Civilian Information Manager of the year before she retired.

Erma passed on December 29, 2022. She was preceded in death by her son Robert Brundage; her sisters: Charlie Bell Bradshaw, Ruby Brown, and Robbie Mitchell; and her brother Ernest Cofield. She leaves to celebrate her homegoing with a host of other nieces, nephews, grandchildren, and many “very special friends.”