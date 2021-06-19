Ernest Eugene Jones, affectionately known as “Ernie” was born in Devers, TX, May 7, 1942 to Prentice and Emma Lee Jones. He was the eldest of two sons and was preceded in death by his parents and brother, Ronald Jones. In 1954 Ernie moved with his family to San Diego. Ernie attended Lincoln High School. He was smart and had a great sense of style. He was a sports enthusiast and he enjoyed playing football and running track. Ernie graduated from Lincoln High School in 1960 and enlisted in the United States Navy where he served for five years. Ernie would go on to retire with twenty years of service to the city of San Diego Parks and Recreation in 2009.

Ernie loved life, he loved the Lord and his family. He Enjoyed watching TV, specifically sports such as football, basketball, and baseball. He was a Chargers fan until they moved to LA and a Lakers fan for life. He loved all of his grandkids and attended their sporting events often. His favorite pastime was Horse Racing. He loved the Kentucky Derby, it was always around his birthday.. He also loved playing the penny slots at his favorite casino in San Diego, Barona Casino and the Orleans in Las Vegas. Ernie was loved by so many, his infectious smile was a warm welcome to everyone he met. Ernie is survived by his lovely wife of forty-six years, Marlene Jones, three beautiful daughters, DeVonne Thomas, April Jones, and Jasmine Jones; only son, Aaron Jones, wonderful grandkids, Devyn Jones, Trevon King, Melanie Bohannon, Isaiah Clemons, Mark Clemons, Emma Renee Childs, Maximus Jones and Roland Childs II, and a host of family and friends. Ernest Jones will be missed.