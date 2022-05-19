4/24/1956 – 3/19/2022

Ernestine Edwards, affectionately known as “Ernie” by family and friends, was born on April 24, 1956, in San Diego, Ca, to loving, caring parents, Celeste Frazier and Moses Edwards. The Edwards children were born and raised in San Diego, California. Ernie was the youngest girl of eight brothers and sisters. Ernestine and her other siblings lost their parents at a young age.

Ernestine was a smart, loving, kind-hearted person. She enjoyed life and loved people. She was a loving mother, sister, grandmother, and friend. She enjoyed cooking, music, and being around family. Ernestine attended Baker Elementary, Gompers, Lincoln High School in 1973, and attended some college courses.

After graduating from high school, Ernie and high school sweetheart Donald Ray Smith had a beautiful daughter, LaTesha Smith. In late 1989, Ernie and Wendell were blessed sixteen years later with a beautiful baby girl, Tashonda Harrison.

She was preceded in death by both her parents Moses and Celeste Edwards, one sister Henry Littleton, and two brothers Clarence and Alphonso Edwards. Ernie leaves to cherish her memory her two daughters, Latesha Smith (significant other Ronald W.) and Tashonda Harrison-Joseph (Erric J.); three sisters, Linda Edwards, Pat (Jerry) Reed, Erma (Delvin) Barnett; and her brother Johnney Edwards; one grandchild Nijah Carter; her favorite nephew and nieces, Trevor Collins, Keith Mitchell, Anthony Edwards, Johnell L., Lavigne Hill, Sajanah Reed, Spanky Edwards, Michelle E.; and a host of great-nieces, nephews, and friends.