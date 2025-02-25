Exhibits to Explore this Black History Month

San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts

Black Life, Legacy in Black, and Say Their Names Memorial

Collections of photographs featuring African American artists documenting political events as well as the daily life of the community. Learn more by visiting the San Diego African American Museum of Fine Arts at 555 Saturn Blvd Suite B #261, San Diego, CA 92154.

USS Midway Museum

Admiral Lawrence Chambers: The Pathfinder Exhibit

In 1975, Admiral Lawrence Chambers became the first African American man to command a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, the USS Midway. Among his many achievements, Admiral Chambers was the first African-American graduate of the Naval Academy to reach flag rank. Learn more about his incredible story and visit the USS Midway Museum to experience the ship he commanded.

San Diego Air & Space Museum

Aviation Heroes Exhibit

You may have heard about the Tuskegee Airmen, whose bravery during WWII lead the way to the desegregation of the armed forces in 1948. But do you also know the inspiring stories of Bessie Coleman, the first Black woman to earn a pilot’s license; Lloyd W. “Fig” Newton, the first Black Thunderbird pilot and commander of three air wings; or West Point graduate Benjamin Davis, a member of the first Black pilots training class and commander of two all-Black flying units in WWII?

Learn more about these aviation heroes at the San Diego Air & Space Museum in the International Air & Space Hall of Fame.

The Photographer’s Eye Gallery

Threads of Time, an Exhibit by Robin North

“Decolonized Aesthetics” features portraits of Black subjects using historical photographic techniques, highlighting intercultural connections shaped by cotton commerce, with some subjects posing beside a bale of cotton. North’s A Way of Looking explores the rural South’s ties to his family’s past, depicting him facing away from the camera toward sites like an old church, cemetery, and school, all linked to cotton’s deep historical impact. His exhibition, Threads of Time, runs from February 8 to March 1 at The Photographer’s Eye Gallery, 326 E. Grand Ave., Escondido, 92025.