Federal Funding Freezes Disrupt Local Services, County Leaders Warn

VOICE & VIEWPOINT NEWSWIRE

San Diego County leaders warn that federal funding freezes and new directives from Washington are creating disruptions to critical local services. As billions in potential cuts remain under debate, essential programs for healthcare, housing, disaster relief, and public safety face ongoing uncertainty.

“San Diego County depends heavily on federal funds for critical public services. These federal dollars represent taxes already paid by San Diegans, meant to come back and support local communities,” said County Board of Supervisors Chair Lawson-Remer during a Feb. 14 press conference.

“But now, these resources are being withheld, delayed, or disrupted by federal actions—jeopardizing essential services thousands of residents rely on every day.”

Immediate Impacts to San Diego County

Stalled FEMA Grants: FEMA has placed financial holds on all open disaster relief grants, despite a federal court order requiring their immediate reinstatement. Funding for FEMA’s Shelter and Services Program (SSP), which provides emergency shelter for newly arrived migrants, remains frozen. This has resulted in shelter closures and added pressure on local homelessness response systems.

Public Health Coordination and Programs at Risk: The CDC issued conflicting directives, first ordering the termination of public health programs and then reversing the decision. This confusion has made it harder for local officials to plan for disease prevention and emergency response. San Diego County is reviewing over $30 million in CDC-funded projects, including the Public Health Workforce Modernization, COVID-19 Health Disparities, and Tuberculosis Projects, to determine if federal changes require halting activities. Communication with the CDC and ATSDR on chemical exposure risks and emergency tracking has also been inconsistent.

Frozen Housing Grants: The Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) has paused all grants to Public Housing Agencies and removed the county’s access to training, technical support, and key HUD systems for managing grants. Multiple HUD websites and support services have been taken offline, complicating local housing administration. The County has no clarity on when or if the housing resources will resume.

Healthcare: Medicaid cuts could impact healthcare access for around 900,000 San Diego County residents. Key Medicaid waiver programs, such as BH-CONNECT and CalAIM, which support transitional housing, addiction treatment, and mental health services, are under federal review. The loss of these waivers could threaten recent County expansions in behavioral healthcare.

Food Assistance: Proposed federal cuts to CalFresh/SNAP could affect nearly 400,000 low-income individuals and families in San Diego County, including over 130,000 children.

Housing & Homelessness: Recent updates show HUD plans to cut $10 million to $30 million in San Diego County housing voucher funding, forcing the County to reduce or eliminate rental assistance for thousands of low-income households. Without this support, families reliant on vouchers face a higher risk of eviction, worsening homelessness in the region.

County officials are actively assessing the financial risks, working with federal and state partners, and preparing contingency plans to mitigate the impact of funding disruptions.