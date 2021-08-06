Ferman David McPhatter affectionately known as “Adimu”, age 65, passed away July 27, 2021 in San Diego, California.

Adimu was born on October 1, 1955 in San Diego, California; and was the second child of Ferman McPhatter and Annabelle Ware McPhatter; who both preceded him in death. He grew up in Michelle Manor where he attended Horton Elementary, Horace Mann Junior High and completed his education in Whittier, California. He received numerous awards in Track and Field and Baseball. He enjoyed being an active member of the US Organization which supported the black communities throughout San Diego.

In the 1980’s he received his contractor’s license and started his own business; The Tree Man. It’s to no surprise that he loved the color green and was known as the “Tree Surgeon”. His business was very successful and he had the ability to transform any yard into a beautiful landscape, any tree into majestic sight and transformed any lawn into a jewel. He was fond of gardening and even grew his own vegetable garden. He was a Jazz enthusiast and enjoyed listening to Jazz. He enjoyed grilling for his family and loved Chinese food. He and his wife Angela enjoyed going to Chollas Lake together to have picnics and absorb the beautiful views.

Adimu is survived by his wife, Angela McPhatter; sisters Patricia Ann McPhatter-Raspberry (Elliott) of San Diego; Susan Elaine McPhatter of San Diego; Carol Elizabeth McPhatter-Brookins of Meridian, MS (Joseph, who preceded him in death) and Lisa Annette McPhatter. His children Tambuzi McPhatter; Noel McPhatter; Taminika McPhatter; Zykiya McPhatter; Nia McPhatter; David McPhatter; great-granddaughter Anne Miren Garland and a host of nieces; nephews and close friends and family. He will be dearly missed by all.