First Responders and Community Come Together

Article and Photos by Brian Goodin

Saturday morning November 2, 2019, at New Creation Church, 3115 Altadena Ave, Pastor Reginald L. Gary, his youth director Terra Vernon, and director of the children’s department, Pastor Patty B., organized a successful gathering for community youth and San Diego’s first responders.

The event was staged in grand fashion. First responders, including paramedics, fire department and the San Diego police department converged on the church’s huge parking lot. The event was an effort to bridge the gap between these first responders, youth and members of the community. These life saving agencies gave an up close and personal view of how they all work, as well as how to build better community relations.

Community members were able to witness a K-9 demonstration with a bomb sniffing dog, see the tools in which the S.W.A.T. team uses, including their Armour vehicle, the arsenal the Fire Department uses to fight fires; as well as a spectacular hands-on opportunity to sit in a helicopter used to patrol the beautiful city of San Diego. Youth director, Terra Vernon commented that she was very appreciative of the attendance and participation from all of community members and San Diego city agencies.