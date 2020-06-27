By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior Correspondent

In celebration of Black Music Appreciation Month, we present eight-time GRAMMY winner, Emmy winner, author, philanthropist, and reggae icon, Ziggy Marley! Marley has released thirteen albums to much critical acclaim. His early immersion in music came at age ten when he sat in on recording sessions with his father, Bob Marley.

With more than a million people reached in places as far flung as Indonesia, Gambia, Mexico, Australia, and across the United States and North America, reggae icon Ziggy Marley’s livestream interview with Black Press USA captivated fans everywhere.

“Ziggy, your family has been such a wonderful gift to our modern world. Spreading, teaching, and inspiring love and kindness to fellow man. Thank you and your whole family, Ziggy,” Josh Smith wrote in the viewer comments section of the livestream that took place on Wednesday, June 24.

“Love you, Ziggy. I named my son after you after seeing you in concert in Auckland, New Zealand,” Megan Russell noted.

Marley responded to some of the nearly 1,000 comments during the livestream, which aired over the Facebook pages of the Black Press and YouTube.

“Much love,” the legend stated while holding his heart.

Marley, the son of the late icon Bob Marley, appeared as part of the Black Press of America’s monthlong observance of Black Music Appreciation Month.

The Temptations’ co-founder Otis Williams, Def Jam Records founder Russell Simmons, The Supremes’ Mary Wilson, songstress Jody Watley, hip-hop icons Kurtis Blow and Big Daddy Kane, have all been among those featured during the Black Press’ celebration of Black Music Appreciation Month.

But it was Ziggy Marley who brought the crowd.

The 8-time Grammy winner, Emmy winner, author, and philanthropist, said it was an honor to speak directly to the Black Press.

“I am humbled to have been invited,” stated Marley, whose immersion in music came at the age of 10 when he sat in on recording sessions with his father, Bob Marley.

As the frontman to Ziggy Marley and the Melody Makers, the group released eight best-selling albums that garnered three Grammy Awards.

Ziggy Marley’s first solo album, Dragonfly, was released in 2003 and earned a Grammy. His follow-ups, “Love is My Religion,” “Family Time,” “Fly Rasta,” and the self-titled “Ziggy Marley” won more Grammy Awards for the hitmaker.

“I do it for love, not for the money or the recognition,” Marley proclaimed.

