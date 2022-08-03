Flag Footballers Still Have Passion for the Game

“I knew it was going to be a close game between us because we are the two best teams in the league,” said Charles Warren of SD Blessed.

By Darrel Wheeler, V&V Contributing Writer

The 8 on 8 XFlag Football League season came to a dramatic conclusion last Saturday, July 21, on the campus of SDSU.

Former Pop Warner, pre collegiate and semi-pro players who never lost their passion for the game are still able to participate minus the helmets and shoulder pads.

However, last week’s playoffs and Championship game were not for the faint of heart — football is still football. On the Aztec practice field there was some blood, sweat, and pain, but no place for fear.

In spite of all the rough-stuff the opposing combatants could also be seen laughing, hi-fiving and complimenting the opposition.

“A lot of us have been playing together for years. Some of us have played on the same team in other leagues,” Maurice Douglas, of Team Blessed, shared. “I’ve been playing in various flag leagues ever since I was 19 and I’m 42 now. I still enjoy playing, it helps me stay active and I love to compete.”

The defending Hippo’s team pulled off a three-peat with a last minute victory over their arch rivals, SD Blessed, capturing their third Championship.

“I knew it was going to be a close game between us because we are the two best teams in the league,” said Charles Warren of SD Blessed.

“We’ve been playing for about 12 years now. We used to be at Robb field until we got the Aztecs field — it’s way better. I’m out here just having some fun with people I used to watch play, and some I played against and with in high school. I have met a lot of interesting and cool people since I’ve been participating in flag football. As long as I have the passion, I will keep playing,” Charles shared.