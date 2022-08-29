Flag Football’s Tournament of Champions

Adult Flag Football teams representing Las Vegas, Fresno, Sacramento, and LA were some of the travelers that came to San Diego in high pursuit of some action and a championship.

By Darrel Wheeler

The Goonies, Darkside, Cali Mob, Stay Ready, Sho-Nuff, Body Count, Deep-Balls and SD Blessed were some of the teams that spent the weekend on the sports fields at SDSU participating in their recreational passion.

The Goonies of Las Vegas captured the D-2 8man title over San Diego’s Blessed team in an exciting OT finish.

“We had to play without our starting QB and our deep threat receiver Mo Douglas,” SD Blessed Baller Charles Warren shared. “Mo hurt his shoulder in an earlier game. That’s the only reason they beat us. We would have beat them easily, but it is what it is. The Goonies came here to win and that’s what they did.”

San Diego’s five-man team, Darkside, captured the Five Man Championship. Speed, power, preparation and passion for the game was on full display at this year’s Summer X Flag Football competition.

“I love football. It’s still a passion of mine. That’s why I keep competing in these tournaments. I came here from Las Vegas. I love coming to California to compete. [There’s] a lot of talent out here,” Sick-Wit-It player Teron ‘Tee’ Jones shared. “We lost in the semi-finals, but the whole experience was cool,” he said.