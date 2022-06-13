Flow-Rite: A Local Plumbing Company’s Commitment to Excellence

by Conita Butts, Contributing Writer

No one likes to have problems with plumbing, especially expensive problems being addressed by an unprincipled, inexperienced plumber. David Wilfong of the family-owned and operated, Flow-Rite Plumbing, understood that all too well when he established his business 30 years ago.

Wilfong, along with his daughter, Danielle Wilfong, also a licensed plumber, operates from a caring perspective, with a commitment to providing excellent service to their clients. A Navy veteran, Wilfong desired to be in business for himself. Following in the footsteps of his father living in Morristown, New Jersey, the decision was not a difficult one.

Said Danielle, “It was an easy decision to make once [he realized] his bartending career could not last forever. He went on to finish plumbing school and started Flow-Rite Plumbing.”

Flow-Rite Plumbing is a family-operated business. Danielle was a teacher but saw the need to support her father’s dream. “I wanted to honor my father and continue his legacy, so I took a break from teaching and focused on plumbing. Being a woman in a male-dominated industry has been a struggle but my father is my number one supporter and continues to guide me in the right direction,” she said.

Being in business is no easy feat. It requires a plan, a firm commitment, patience, and much more. However, it was a feat that Mr. Wilfong overcame. Said Danielle, “My father overcame hurdles in the plumbing industry that I am blessed to be able to learn from; lessons, such as the customer is right, and if you give them respect, they will return it.”

When the telephone rings at Flow-Right Plumbing, callers can expect to be greeted by the friendly voice of Debbie Wilfong, the wife of David. It is truly a family-operated business.