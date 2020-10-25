FOOD: Bangin’ Biscuits

These buttermilk biscuits with mixed berry jam and honey butter glaze are among the best breakfast options because if you’re in a rush, just grab one and go!

The Bake with Paris

By Paris Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor

I’m back with another recipe, and I’m really excited about it.

Bangin’ Biscuits with Bumble-berry jam!

These buttermilk biscuits with mixed berry jam and honey butter glaze are among the best breakfast options because if you’re in a rush, just grab one and go!

They also can be refrigerated and warmed back up.

You can spice things up and put bacon and cheese on it, you can grill them and put some butter on them, but either way, they’re delicious! And with the homemade jam, made without pectin, is just the cherry on top.

I thought of this recipe because I just wanted some excellent buttery biscuits. And also, I really love jams and jelly, so I thought, ‘why not make my own?’

It’s so easy- only three ingredients. The biscuits are simple too, only a couple steps to follow, then you have some Bangin’ Biscuits!

Ingredients:

Biscuits

2 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

2 tbsp baking powder

1 tsp salt

1/2 cup cold, cubed unsalted butter

1 cup cold buttermilk plus 2 tablespoons

2 tsp honey

Honey Butter Glaze

2 tbsp melted butter

1 tbsp honey

Bumble-berry Jam

1 lb frozen mixed berries of choice

1 1/4 cup sugar

2 tbsp lemon juice

Instructions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees F Place the flour, baking powder, and salt together in a large bowl and mix. Cut in the butter and combine until the mixture resembles coarse crumbs. Pour in buttermilk while mixing to incorporate evenly. Once strands of dough form, turn the dough out on a floured surface. Knead until all dry bits are combined. Roll the dough until desired thickness, cut into circles, and place on a baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Brush with leftover buttermilk and bake for 25 minutes or until golden. Place berries in a medium saucepan with sugar and lemon juice. Place on medium-high until the sugar dissolves. Bring the mixture to a rapid boil and boil for two minutes. Turn the heat down to medium-low and let simmer for 20 minutes. After about 15 minutes, you will see the mixture has darkened, thickened, and reduced. Chill. Mix melted butter and honey. Brush over biscuits. Enjoy!