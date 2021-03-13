FOOD: The Nostalgia of Hot Cocoa Bombs

The Bake
By Paris Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor
Do you remember the nostalgia of playing in the snow and coming inside to a cup of sweet, luscious hot chocolate?
Well, I re-created that exact feeling with my trending Hot Chocolate Bombs.
I made three different flavors- peppermint chocolate, peanut butter chocolate, and white chocolate raspberry. I know it sounds a bit strange, but trust me, they’re delicious. And it’s also extremely fun and easy to work with chocolate.
All you need is a chocolate mold (hollow container used to give shape to liquid chocolate when it cools and hardens) and your fillings and toppings, and you’re ready to go!
Ingredients
- 1/2 cup hot cocoa mix
- 1/2 cup white chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup bag dark chocolate chips
- 1/2 cup bag semi-sweet chocolate chips
- 1 candy cane
- 1 peppermint truffle
- 3 drops peppermint flavor
- 5 tbsp seedless raspberry jam
- 1 raspberry truffle
- 3 drops raspberry flavor
- 1 peanut butter chocolate candy
- 1 tbsp peanut butter
- 1/4 cup mini marshmallows
- 3 tbsp coconut oil
- Silicone mold
Instructions
- Add one tablespoon of coconut oil to every 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and melt. Grab your mold and spread the chocolate to cover the entire surface. Make sure you make an extra just in case it breaks.
- Let it set in the freezer for 10 minutes.
- For the peppermint bomb, add the hot cocoa mix, a few mini marshmallows, the truffle, a crushed-up candy cane, and the peppermint flavor to one of the semi-sweet chocolate halves.
- Take the other half, gently melt the opening just a little bit, and place it on top of the other half. If needed, use chocolate to fill in gaps. Let set in the freezer.
- For the peanut butter bomb, add the hot cocoa mix, peanut butter candy, peanut butter, and marshmallows in one-half of the dark chocolate mold.
- Take the other half, gently melt the opening just a little bit, and place it on top of the other half. If needed, use chocolate to fill in gaps. Let set in the freezer.
- For the white chocolate raspberry bomb, add the hot cocoa mix, raspberry flavor, raspberry jam, raspberry truffle, and marshmallows in one-half of the white chocolate mold.
- Take the other half, gently melt the opening just a little bit, and place it on top of the other half. If needed, use chocolate to fill in gaps. Let set in the freezer.
- Boil your milk, then drop the bombs in.
- Mix and enjoy!