FOOD: The Nostalgia of Hot Cocoa Bombs

The Bake

By Paris Brown, NNPA Newswire Contributor

Do you remember the nostalgia of playing in the snow and coming inside to a cup of sweet, luscious hot chocolate?

Well, I re-created that exact feeling with my trending Hot Chocolate Bombs.

I made three different flavors- peppermint chocolate, peanut butter chocolate, and white chocolate raspberry. I know it sounds a bit strange, but trust me, they’re delicious. And it’s also extremely fun and easy to work with chocolate.

All you need is a chocolate mold (hollow container used to give shape to liquid chocolate when it cools and hardens) and your fillings and toppings, and you’re ready to go!

Ingredients

1/2 cup hot cocoa mix

1/2 cup white chocolate chips

1/2 cup bag dark chocolate chips

1/2 cup bag semi-sweet chocolate chips

1 candy cane

1 peppermint truffle

3 drops peppermint flavor

5 tbsp seedless raspberry jam

1 raspberry truffle

3 drops raspberry flavor

1 peanut butter chocolate candy

1 tbsp peanut butter

1/4 cup mini marshmallows

3 tbsp coconut oil

Silicone mold

Instructions

Add one tablespoon of coconut oil to every 1/2 cup of chocolate chips and melt. Grab your mold and spread the chocolate to cover the entire surface. Make sure you make an extra just in case it breaks. Let it set in the freezer for 10 minutes. For the peppermint bomb, add the hot cocoa mix, a few mini marshmallows, the truffle, a crushed-up candy cane, and the peppermint flavor to one of the semi-sweet chocolate halves. Take the other half, gently melt the opening just a little bit, and place it on top of the other half. If needed, use chocolate to fill in gaps. Let set in the freezer. For the peanut butter bomb, add the hot cocoa mix, peanut butter candy, peanut butter, and marshmallows in one-half of the dark chocolate mold. Take the other half, gently melt the opening just a little bit, and place it on top of the other half. If needed, use chocolate to fill in gaps. Let set in the freezer. For the white chocolate raspberry bomb, add the hot cocoa mix, raspberry flavor, raspberry jam, raspberry truffle, and marshmallows in one-half of the white chocolate mold. Take the other half, gently melt the opening just a little bit, and place it on top of the other half. If needed, use chocolate to fill in gaps. Let set in the freezer. Boil your milk, then drop the bombs in. Mix and enjoy!