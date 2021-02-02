Fourth San Diego County Vaccination Super Station Opens Today In East County

0


Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

The County of San Diego’s fourth COVID-19 Vaccination Super Station opens this  morning at the Grossmont Center Mall, 5500 Grossmont Center Dr, Ste 212, in La Mesa,  while a Point of Distribution starts operations at the San Ysidro Southwestern College.

The Sharp HealthCare Grossmont Center Super Station will be open Monday through  Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., vaccinating up to 2,000 people a day. Sharp is providing 40  volunteers to staff 10 registration desks and 20 vaccination stations. The walk-thru clinic is located in the former Charlotte Russe store. Reservations are required and can  be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com.

As a vaccination super station, the Grossmont Center location joins Petco Park UC  San Diego Health Super Station in downtown San Diego, Sharp HealthCare South Bay  Super Station in Chula Vista and Cal State University San Marcos Super Station in San  Marcos, as well as multiple smaller sites in locations around the County.

“Opening this fourth Vaccination Super Station increases our ability as a County to  administer the vaccine to healthcare workers and those over 65,” said Board of  Supervisors Chair Nathan Fletcher. “We have quickly reached a milestone of having  Super Stations in the South, Central, North and now Eastern portions of the County.”

Sharp is the first health care provider to operate two Super Stations.

The Grossmont Center walk-thru will replace and expand the site Sharp HealthCare had  been operating on Wakarusa St. Appointments made for that site transfer to the super  station at the mall.

“Moving to this new site at Grossmont Center allows us to broaden our reach to the  community in partnership with the Grossmont Healthcare District and the County of  San Diego,” said Scott Evans, CEO of Sharp Grossmont Hospital and chairman of  Sharp’s COVID-19 vaccination program. “At the previous district site, we administered  nearly 17,000 COVID-19 vaccination doses since January 12 to our East County  residents. Through this partnership, as well as our partnerships with the City of  Coronado and the City of Chula Vista, Sharp has so far administered nearly 40,000  vaccine doses at county community clinics. We look forward to vaccinating thousands  more in the weeks and months ahead as part of our commitment to help vaccinate our  region against COVID-19.”

The County of San Diego is currently only vaccinating people who live or work in San  Diego County and are in the following groups:

  • Health care workers and all others in Phase 1A,Tiers 1-3
  • Persons aged 65 years old and above in Phase 1B, Tier 1

Doctors, pharmacies, community clinics, and other health care providers are also  providing vaccinations to San Diegans in the priority groups.

While vaccines have arrived in the region, supplies remain extremely limited. People are  asked to please be patient—as supply increases, providers will be able to perform more  vaccinations.

As of Feb. 1, the vaccine had been administered to 9.4 percent of San Diego County  residents aged 16 and up, the population the CDC has said may safely receive COVID-19  vaccinations.

Vaccination reservations can be made at vaccinationsuperstationsd.com. More  information on vaccinations is at coronavirus-sd.com/vaccine.

Unlike many news organizations, Voice & Viewpoint delivers content that matters to you. Help us keep it that way by making a generous donation for as low as $2. Your support will fund local, investigative journalism for the community, by the community.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here