Funeral services were held on November 5, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Freddie Lee Blacksher departed this life on October 21, 2021 with his wife Zebbra by his bedside, Freddie was born in Texarkana, Texas on February 10, 1951 to Huey and Hazel Lee Blacksher. Later Freddie and his mother relocated to San Diego, California where in 1953 she remarried Edward Bradshaw, who had a son Edward Jr. to this blended union two sons, Rodger E and Waymond R Bradshaw were born.

Freddie gave his life to Christ at an early age. He graduated from Samuel F.B. Morse High School and married his high school sweetheart Pearl Morris and to this union a daughter, Jurea Blacksher was born. After his divorce, Freddie and Donna Mack fathered two daughters Brittani and Brooke. In 1996 Freddie remarried his present wife Zebbra Denise Lee-Blacksher. Freddie worked as a freelance drywall finisher, remodeling and repairing homes. Freddie always said “I love to make things beautiful” he also worked with the San Diego unified school district as well. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends.

Freddie enjoyed playing tennis and liked driving fast cars. Freddie also loved to go boating and fishing.

Freddie is preceded in death by his father, Huey Blacksher, mother, Hazel Lee Bradshaw, stepfather, Edward Bradshaw, brothers; Rodger Bradshaw, Edward Bradshaw Jr. and lifelong friend Gary Evans. Freddie leaves to cherish his memories, wife, Zebbra Blacksher, brother Waymond (Sheila), daughters; Jurea Blacksher-Jefferies, Britani Baker(Frank) and Brooke Blacksher, eight grandchildren; Jordan, Jamiere, Jaida, and Justice Jefferies, Javien Starkley, Mason Baker, Calen Baker, Easton Baker, two great grandchildren; Jayci Jefferies and Jace Jefferies, nephews; Jason Bradshaw(Marquetta), and Waymond Bradshaw Jr., nieces; Cheryl Johnson, Kelly Bradshaw, Sharisse Bradshaw, Shaheerah Bradshaw, Rayya Bradshaw, Brittany Johnson, Yvette Gamble, Makini Cunningham, great aunt, Celie Duffy, cousins; Faye Smalley, Dorothy Fisher, Ruby Rigsby and Lillie Trammel (Glenn) and a host of great nephews, nieces and cousins, *Pearl Morris-Sweetwine, sister in laws; Darlene Mickle, Debra Cunningham, Yvette Johnson and Joanie Monkman, Korea Bradshaw as well as adopted aunt, Lee Versie Johnson and cousin, Evelyn Johnson, close friend Sandra Duckett and many more.