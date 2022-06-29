Free 4th Of July 2022 Events in San Diego!

The 4th of July Holiday is a big one in San Diego — whether you are going to the beach, having a backyard BBQ, or splashing in the pool, one thing unites the celebrations: FIREWORKS. Here is a list of free firework shows and events happening around San Diego during this weekend.

National City Carnival & Fireworks (July 2, 9pm) – This event, held at Kimball Park at 12th & D in National City, has a free carnival and fireworks.

2. Mission Bay Yacht Club Fireworks (July 3, 9pm) – This year, Mission Bay’s 3rd of July fireworks will take place starting at 9 p.m. launching from near Mission Bay Yacht Club, between their property’s shore and Crown Point Bridge.

3. Big Bay Boom (9pm) – This annual firework show is the biggest held on the West Coast. The show can be seen from different places, such as Shelter Island and Harbor Island. Visit here to see where you can watch and parking/transportation information. OR watch it from home Live on Fox 5 (San Diego).

4. SeaWorld Fireworks (8:50pm) – Visit SeaWorld for their annual fireworks show or watch for free from the bay surrounding the park.

5. San Diego County Fair 4th of July Celebration (9pm) – This event takes place during the 2022 San Diego County Fair, and it includes Fair admission on the date of the event only. Doors will open 90 minutes prior to showtime. We suggest you arrive 2 hours prior to the show to allow for traffic and parking delays.

6. 4th of July Celebration in Coronado (9pm) – Activities in Coronado last all day, starting with a parade that runs on Orange Avenue from 7 AM to 12:30 PM, followed by a host of activities and live music up until 9 PM, when the Coronado Fireworks Over Glorietta Bay show starts.

7. El Cajon 4th of July Picnic & Fireworks (9pm) – The City of El Cajon will host fireworks on July 4th at 9:00 pm at Kennedy Park. For more information, call (619) 441-1540.

8. Chula Vista 4th Fest (9pm) – Free July 4th fireworks at the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center, set to a custom soundtrack heard only on 100.7 BIG FM. Gates to the Chula Vista Elite Athlete Training Center (CVEATC) open at 7 p.m. for public viewing. Parking is FREE; only 600 parking spots on CVEATC campus. Free parking also located at New Hope Church, 2720 Olympic Parkway, Chula Vista, CA 91915.

9. Santee Salutes 4th of July Celebration (9pm) – This day long celebration in Santee features a fun zone, food vendors, and a flyover by the San Diego Salute Formation Flying Team. Those driving cars must buy parking in advance.

10. Imperial Beach Independence Day Fireworks (9pm) – The City on Imperial has contracted with Verge Aero to light up the sky with a high-tech drone show from the iconic Imperial Beach pier. The show will kick off in Pier Plaza at 7:30 p.m. with a performance from Marine Band San Diego and the drone light show by Verge Aero to follow shortly after dark.

11. Lake Murray Fireworks and Musicfest (9pm) – After a hiatus due to COVID, this annual fireworks show in Lake Murray is back at the Lake Murray Playground. Musicfest will be held from 11 AM to 9PM, followed by fireworks.

The San Diego Voice & Viewpoint wishes you a happy and safe 4th of July!