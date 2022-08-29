Free Community Back to School Backpack and Supplies Giveaway

Elementary to high school-aged kids were able to play games, compete in musical chairs, win prizes, eat all they could eat and enjoy the GLBC Back-to-School supply giveaway experience.

By Darrel Wheeler

The thoughtful congregation of Greater Life Baptist Church transformed their parking lot on 1012 Darby Street into a friendly kids zone last Saturday as they continue to support their community.

“We wanted to send the kids back to school with some supplies and have a fun day, on us. The congregation really out did themselves donating 101 backpacks and some prizes for the kids,” Co-event planner Martha Gooden Lewis said. “The men of Greater Life Baptist are awesome. They did all the cooking and set everything up today. We really appreciate them. They are the best.”

“I really had a good time playing musical chairs. It was fun winning. I wanted to be lucky, have fun, win for my Mom and win some prizes.” said Musical chairs Champ Sameria Williams.

Greater Life Baptist Church Photos: Darrel Wheeler 1 of 6