Free SDCCD Black History Month Events

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) is celebrating Black History Month throughout February. All events are free and open to the public. Attendees must register in advance for virtual events.

Voice & Viewpoint Newswire

FREE BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS:

All of February

African Guardian Spirits: A Virtual Exhibition

Virtual exhibition at www.sdmesaworldcultures.com

February 15, 12:45 – 2:00 p.m.

The Activist in Me

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3GARrDY

February 16, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

A Spoken Word Poetry Event With Stacy Dyson

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3GEaltD

February 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

‘Heart with Room for Every Joy’ Film and Discussion

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3rwySwr

February 22, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.

Zuzu Acrobat

In-person event at Curran Plaza (between the C and L buildings) at City College.

February 23, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.

Combating the Stigma of Mental Health

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/333dSUG

Password: 022322

February 23, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.

A Spoken Word Poetry Event With Dr. Anthony Blacksher

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3JgDrBn

February 24, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.

SDCCE Community Wellness Fair

The Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean View Blvd., San Diego

February 24, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.

African American Inventors to Remember This Black History Month and Beyond

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/34ISNiI

February 24, 5 – 8 p.m.

Community Recording Studio Night: Blues Night

In-person event at Curran Plaza (between the C and L buildings) at City College.

February 24, 7 p.m.

Black Vaqueros Presentation

Zoom Link: 967 8473 8021

Password: Reeves

February 24, 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.

Disrupting Racism Through the Lens of the Arts

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3B21sZW

February 25, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.

Disrupting Racism Through The Lens of the Arts

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/333LX78

February 27, 3 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Let the Poets Speak: Know Your Worth

The Black Resource Center at SDSU is located at: 5723 Lindo Paseo, San Diego

February 28, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.

The Power of Perseverance

Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3gtUdAn

For the safety of the SDCCD community, masks must be worn at all times during in-person events. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to attend.