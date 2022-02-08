Free SDCCD Black History Month Events

The San Diego Community College District (SDCCD) is celebrating Black History Month throughout February. All events are free and open to the public. Attendees must register in advance for virtual events.
Voice & Viewpoint Newswire
FREE BLACK HISTORY MONTH EVENTS:
All of February
African Guardian Spirits: A Virtual Exhibition
Virtual exhibition at www.sdmesaworldcultures.com
February 15, 12:45 – 2:00 p.m.
The Activist in Me
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3GARrDY
February 16, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
A Spoken Word Poetry Event With Stacy Dyson
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3GEaltD
February 21, 11 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.
‘Heart with Room for Every Joy’ Film and Discussion
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3rwySwr
February 22, 12 p.m. – 1 p.m.
Zuzu Acrobat
In-person event at Curran Plaza (between the C and L buildings) at City College.
February 23, 10 a.m. – 11 a.m.
Combating the Stigma of Mental Health
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/333dSUG
Password: 022322
February 23, 11 a.m. – 11:45 a.m.
A Spoken Word Poetry Event With Dr. Anthony Blacksher
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3JgDrBn
February 24, 11 a.m. – 2:30 p.m.
SDCCE Community Wellness Fair
The Educational Cultural Complex, 4343 Ocean View Blvd., San Diego
February 24, 4 p.m. – 5:30 p.m.
African American Inventors to Remember This Black History Month and Beyond
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/34ISNiI
February 24, 5 – 8 p.m.
Community Recording Studio Night: Blues Night
In-person event at Curran Plaza (between the C and L buildings) at City College.
February 24, 7 p.m.
Black Vaqueros Presentation
Zoom Link: 967 8473 8021
Password: Reeves
February 24, 8 p.m. – 9:30 p.m.
Disrupting Racism Through the Lens of the Arts
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3B21sZW
February 25, 12 p.m. – 1:30 p.m.
Disrupting Racism Through The Lens of the Arts
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/333LX78
February 27, 3 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
Let the Poets Speak: Know Your Worth
The Black Resource Center at SDSU is located at: 5723 Lindo Paseo, San Diego
February 28, 12 p.m. to 1 p.m.
The Power of Perseverance
Zoom meeting at https://bit.ly/3gtUdAn
For the safety of the SDCCD community, masks must be worn at all times during in-person events. Proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative PCR COVID-19 test within 72 hours is required to attend.