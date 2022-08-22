Fundraiser for Mr. Larry Thompson, AKA the Preacherman

“This event affirms and confirms my destiny and purpose in life. When it comes to destiny, I came to San Diego with the intent of doing something in radio and God blessed me to do that. This event also pays homage to the effectiveness of the radio-legacy and my career in San Diego.

By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

The Preacherman was the center of attention last Saturday, August 13, at the George Stevens Center for a very important fundraiser. The noted and much loved Gospel Radio Host recently suffered some serious health challenges, which sparked the desire to do this article.

Friends, family, colleagues and community church-folk gathered in support of the nationally respected Gospel DJ who has been spinning records for decades in America’s second finest city.

Preacher man had this to say about his very special day:

“This event affirms and confirms my destiny and purpose in life. When it comes to destiny, I came to San Diego with the intent of doing something in radio and God blessed me to do that. This event also pays homage to the effectiveness of the radio-legacy and my career in San Diego.

Furthermore, many people wonder what it’s gonna be like when they come to the end of their journey. This event proves to me and validates the fact that I was loved and appreciated by the people that came here today. Few are the people that have the opportunity to experience to some degree what their final destiny will be.”

The Preacherman was showered with love, admiration, money, heart-felt remarks, songs of praise and tributes from his family, friends, and radio colleagues. Ms. Angela Harris is credited with being the driving force behind this much appreciated event.