Funeral services were held at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with a burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Garry Harris was born in San Diego, CA, on August 13, 1962. His parents, Fred and Ethel Harris, preceded him in death. Garry accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. He attended public schools in the community and graduated from Hoover High School in 1980. After graduating high school, Garry was drafted by the Toronto Blue Jays as the overall number two pick in Major League Baseball.

Garry and Ana were united in marriage on April 1st, 2000, and to this union, two daughters were born. He was employed with the City of San Diego for 25 years and retired in 2015. Garry had many hobbies, including fixing his daughters’ cars and helping friends and other family members with their cars. He took pleasure in ordering auto parts or using his code reader to determine the problem.

He enjoyed learning information from YouTube videos on real estate, automobiles, and yard cleaning. Garry enjoyed cooking ribs and brisket to share with family, friends, and neighbors. He also enjoyed talking on the phone with friends and family while sitting in his favorite chair with all the dogs around him driving him crazy. One of his favorite things to do was going out for breakfast with his friends and going out to eat with his daughters and wife.

On August 27th, 2022, he departed his life at 9:55 p.m. at Kaiser Permanente Hospital in San Diego, CA.

Garry leaves to cherish his memories with his wife, Ana Harris; Two daughters, Zunisha Harris and Tatiana Harris; mother-in-law, Maria De La Cruz; and a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins. Garry will be deeply missed by family and many friends who loved him.