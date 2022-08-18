Gary E. Jacobs, who was also affectionately known as “Knook” by his family and “GC” by his friends, was born on April 17, 1983, at John Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore, Maryland, to Michael and Shirley Jacobs. Gary later moved to San Diego with his parents and siblings.

Gary received his formal education in San Diego. In 2001 he joined Ambassadors for Christ Missionary Baptist Church and was baptized there.

Gary was a young man of many skills. Gary, overall, was a people person. He will be remembered for his big heart, smile, gift of making people laugh, and his rapping. Gary was a loving and caring Son, Father, Brother, Uncle, and Friend.

Gary was called from this life on Monday, July 25, 2022. Leaving to cherish his memory: parents (Michael & Shirley Jacobs), (2) daughters: (Sarabi & Zakiya), (1) son: (Bri John), (1) brother: Larry(Tracy), (3) sisters: Cheryl(Felton), Donna, Shantay(David), (5) nieces, (11) nephews, (3) great-nieces, (2) great-nephews; a host of more relatives, friends and loved ones.