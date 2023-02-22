Georgia Grand Jury Forewoman Strongly Hints of Criminal Indictment Against Trump

The grand jury has recommended indictments of multiple people on what the Times said was a range of charges.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

Emily Kohrs, the forewoman of the Georgia Special Grand Jury that investigated election interference, gave the strongest hint yet that former President Donald J. Trump will be indicted in the Peach State.

“It is not a short list,” Kohrs told the New York Times on Tuesday, Feb. 21.

While the newspaper said she declined to discuss who specifically that grand jury recommended for indictment, Kohrs appeared to remove any suspense.

“You’re not going to be shocked. It’s not rocket science,” she responded when asked specifically whether the jury recommended indicting Trump.

Reportedly, the grand jury has recommended indictments of multiple people on what the Times said was a range of charges.

Most of the grand jury’s report remains under seal at the order of judge.

Led by District Attorney Fani Willis, legal experts view Georgia as the place Trump has potentially the most legal exposure criminally.

In January, the Manhattan district attorney’s office started presenting evidence to a grand jury on whether Trump paid off a porn star to keep her silent during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Mississippi Congressman Bennie Thompson, who chaired the Jan. 6 committee that investigated the Capitol insurrection, told the Black Press that the panel turned over a mountain of evidence against Trump to the U.S. Department of Justice.

“It would be tragic. A travesty of justice,” Thompson said, if Trump isn’t indicted.

As the Times pointed out, “A focal point of the Atlanta inquiry is a call that Trump made on Jan. 2, 2021, to Brad Raffensperger, the Georgia secretary of state, in which he pressed Mr. Raffensperger, a fellow Republican, to recalculate the results and ‘find’ 11,780 votes, or enough to overturn his loss in the state.”

Said Kohrs, “We definitely started with the first phone call, the call to Secretary Raffensperger that was so publicized.”

“I will tell you that if the judge releases the recommendations, it is not going to be some giant plot twist,” Kohrs added. “You probably have a fair idea of what may be in there. I’m trying very hard to say that delicately.”