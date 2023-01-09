Georgia Grand Jury Investigating Trump Completes its Work

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, has already indicated that she intends to pursue criminal charges.

By Stacy M. Brown, NNPA Newswire Senior National Correspondent

The Georgia special purpose grand jury that was convened in June to investigate allegations that President Trump illegally attempted to influence the outcome of the 2022 election has been disbanded.

Their final report is due this month per a judge’s order.

Fani Willis, the district attorney for Fulton County, has already indicated that she intends to pursue criminal charges.

Indictments cannot be handed down by special grand juries in Georgia.

However, Willis can now ask a regularly empaneled grand jury to seek indictments against the ex-president, who she claims tried to pressure Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” him more votes in the presidential election in Georgia.

Democrat Joe Biden unseated Trump in the 2020 election.

Later, Willis broadened her probe to include state legislators and others suspected of participating in a fake elector scheme.

On January 24, Willis and others may appear before a judge to argue for or against releasing the special grand jury’s report.

“It is the ORDER of this court that the special purpose grand jury now stands dissolved,” wrote Judge Robert McBurney after the special purpose grand jury submitted its final report.