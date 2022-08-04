Funeral Services will be held for Ms. Geraldine C. Pipkins at Memory Chapel of Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 12:00.

Viewing will be from 11:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. Burial will follow after the service at Cypress View Mortuary. Final Arrangements are entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

A Tribute to My Friend

Ms. Pipkins enjoyed a genre of music, maybe that’s why she moved so melodically through this life. Her song can be played over and over again in the hearts of those who knew her. Picture her strolling and playing a new song on the piano. She is with the Lord making the best music of all, resting from the labors of life…welcome home Ms. Pipkins, welcome home!

May you rest peacefully,

Ms. Louise Young