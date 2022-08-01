THE GRANDPARENTS CONNECTION’S ANNUAL BIG PICNIC

On the second Saturday of July, the Grandparents Connection held their annual Grandparents Picnic at Chula Vista’s Bayfront Park.

By Darrel Wheeler, Contributing Writer

Attendees from all over San Diego, including our own Councilwoman Monica Montgomery-Steppe, were treated to a good old-fashion BBQ feast, a very active kids-zone, and a variety of entertainment provided by a host of local talented musicians, singers, and dancers.

The Picnic featured harpist Mariea Antionette, saxophonist extraordinaire Erisa Nicole, the Every-bodi Line Dancers, Junkyard Dance Crew, The Corvells singers, Capt. Morgan Lee, Miss J, and gospel rapper Sasha B.

“I loved our lineup of entertainers; they all did an awesome job,” shared Shearl Lamberts. “I would also like to thank our sponsors for their support. Without them, this could not happen at this level.”

Sponsors included Wal-Mart, Sycuan (Kumeyaay Nations), San Diego Foundation, Mental Health of America, SDG&E, OMEGA PSI PHI, County of San Diego and so many more. Mr. and Mrs. Lambert say ‘Thank you!’

Entrepreneurial minded vendors were also a part of the big bay front picnic experience as they were able to display their variety of products.

Danyelle Smith of Ya-Ya Soul Chic’s Catering had this to say about the day’s event: “I was really moved by the grandparents that shared their experiences about raising their grandkids. Those were some amazing stories!”

“I’m a grandparent but thank God my kids’ are doing a great job with them and I don’t have to raise my grand kids. But if I did, I would step up and do what I have to do. I learned a lot today. This was a lovely and very informative event.”