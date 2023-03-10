Guns Are the Biggest Public Health Threat Kids Face. Why Aren’t They Getting the Message?

We need an aggressive messaging campaign to combat what has become the country’s No. 1 public health threat for American youth: guns.

March for Our Lives on 24 March 2018 in Washington, D.C. : Rally for DC Lives before March For Our Lives, Washington DC 4.jpg. Please attribute to "Lorie Shaull"./ Wikimedia commons

By Elisabeth Rosenthal, Kaiser Health News, Word in Black

I still remember the raspy voice of the wizened cancer patient with the hole in her throat. So addicted to the poison that was killing her — cigarettes — she interspersed her words of warning about the dangers of smoking with taking puffs of a cigarette through her tracheostomy hole.

It was a short, disturbing public service video shown in my sixth-grade classroom as part of an anti-smoking campaign linked to a U.S. surgeon general’s report, which for the first time officially linked smoking to cancer and heart disease.

That night, I flushed my father’s cigarettes down the toilet. The woman’s image haunted my nightmares for years. After seeing that video, I never lighted up.

