Homegoing Service was held Friday, August 28,2020 at Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary; interment at Miramar National Cemetery.

HAROLD JOSEPH MACK, JR., affectionately called “Bubba” by his family, was born August 5th, 1942 to Harold Joseph Mack Sr, and Grace Balasco Mack in Mobile, AL. In 1954, the family moved to Detroit, MI, where he graduated from St. Theresa’s Catholic School in 1960. He joined the United States Navy that same year.

During his tenure in the Navy, Harold was stationed in San Diego, CA aboard the USS Hopewell. That duty station led him to meet the beautiful Beulah Joyce Watkins. They married on September 21, 1963, and moved back to Detroit in August 1964, where he gained employment with Michigan Bell as a Splicing Technician. In August 1971, he transferred back to San Diego. Harold was employed with Pacific Bell for 32 years. He excelled in his position and became the local union representative. He retired as a private contractor. Harold and Joyce moved to Phoenix, AZ in 1999. There, he acquired a post-retirement position with Veolia Transportation Services as a Driver until his final retirement in 2014.

Harold had many hobbies. His favorites were slot machines and them (sic) dice! He could be found in Vegas, Laughlin or at any local casino with his wife and daughter. His greatest joy was cooking. Whenever anyone requested one of his expertly baked goods or signature dishes, he made it his personal mission to prepare them. What Harold was most proud of, and cherished, was his family. He was present for every gathering, special event and holiday. His grandchildren were the twinkle in his eyes, and he was a significant presence in their lives.

Monday, August 17th, 2020, Harold entered into eternal peace. He was preceded in death by his parents and his younger brother, Theodore Mack. He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife Joyce; daughter, Angela Badger (Antwine); son, Harold Joseph Mack III (Carmen); grandchildren Harold Joseph IV, Caryssa and Grace Mack and Markel Santiago; brother, Andrew Mack (Mary Ann); sister, Cynthia Turner; nieces and nephews whom were more like his own children, Erika Gentry (Hollis IV) and Andrew Mack, Jr. Erin White (Kofi); and a multitude of nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends, to treasure his memory.