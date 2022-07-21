Harold McKenzie Addison Jr., 84, of San Diego, passed away May 27, 2022. Harold was born November 18, 1937, in San Diego, California, to Harold McKenzie Addison Sr. and Lillian Irene Barnes Addison. He grew up and attended schools in San Diego and graduated from San Diego High School. He also attended San Diego State University.

On November 23, 1958, he married Shirley Pauline Tyree in San Diego, California. They were later divorced. On April 27, 1974, he married Chloe Ann Lafferty in Reno, Nevada. They were later divorced. On February 22, 1986, he married Cathey Lynette Belote in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Harold and Cathey made their home in San Diego, where Harold worked as a manager for the United States Postal Service. He enjoyed many activities throughout his life. He was a lifetime fisherman and enjoyed taking his children and grandchildren along. He had a passion for gardening. He played tennis in high school at San Diego High and followed tennis for the rest of his life. He was a fan of all San Diego sports teams.

He took up golf late in life and loved to play with his family and friends. He was a bowler, like his mother and father, and passed his love for the sport down to his children and grandchildren. He would get lost in any puzzle put in front of him.

He never said no to a game of cards and loved to compete in any game of skill. But his main loves were his family and his dog Missy (his fifth child). She was his companion for 15 years. Upon his retirement, he moved up to Lake Henshaw with his wife Cathey and his dog Missy. While he was always a grill master, in his retirement he became an amazing cook.

Harold is survived by his daughter, Stacy (Cedric, deceased) Addison-Payne of San Diego, CA; son, Douglas (Lynette) Addison of San Diego, CA; son, Donald (Margaret) Addison of San Diego, CA; son, Damon (Rachel) Addison of Idaho Falls, ID; sister, Beverly (Edward, deceased) McGee of San Diego, CA; fifteen grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wives, Chloe and Cathey, and his parents. Memorial to be held 7/23/2022, 1 pm, at Shelter Island. Signs will be posted.