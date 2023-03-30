Funeral services were held at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary, with a burial following at Miramar National Cemetery. Final arrangements were entrusted to Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary.

Harvus Ronnae (Ronnie) Jones was born June 19, 1954 in San Diego, CA to Harvey and Maxine Jones. He was the fourth child of eight children born to this union.

Ronnie is the father of three. Harvus Jones, Jr and Carrie Jones of Columbus, Ohio. His oldest son Johnny Jones preceded him in death.

Ronnie joined church and was baptized at a young age under the pastorship of his father, Rev. Harvey R. Jones, Sr. of The Church of the Living God.

Ronnie attended and graduated from Lincoln High School in 1973. Shortly after graduation he joined the Navy. After his time in the service, he worked several jobs.

Ronnie married Arnessa Joyner, September 29, 2006. To this union he opened his heart to her adult children. In 2019, due to an accidental fall, Ronnie became paralyzed from the neck down and was bedridden, but thankfully Arnessa, his family and caregivers took good care of him until the Lord called him home on February 17, 2023. During Ronnie’s many years of illness we never heard him complain.

His parents, son Johnny and Sister Jeanice preceded his death. He will be forever remembered by his devoted wife, Arnessa Jones of San Diego, CA; children Harvus R. Jones Jr. and Carrie Earleen Jones of Columbus, OH; brothers: Harvey R. Jones, Jr. (Doreen) of San Diego, CA, Harvis R. Jones (Emmy) of Tacoma, WA and Hurvey R. Jones, Sr. (Veronica) of San Diego, CA; three sisters: Helia P. Jones-McFalls (Bob) of Cabot, AR; Merry Angelia (Angie) Jones (Don Axt) and Gaye J. Jordan (Derryll) of San Diego, CA; six grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins to mourn his passing and to celebrate his life.