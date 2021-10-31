Have a Healthy, Happy Halloween!

Halloween is here. You may be trick-or-treating door-to-door or spending time with your family and friends. Regardless of how you celebrate, take steps to make it a safe holiday for everyone. Protect yourself and others against spreading viruses like COVID-19 and the flu with these tips:

🎃 Avoid direct contact with trick-or-treaters.

🎃 Give out treats outdoors, if possible. Set up a station with individually bagged treats for kids to take.

🎃 Wash hands before handling treats.

🎃 Wear a mask over your nose and mouth.

With these tips, you can ensure to have a healthy and happy holiday.

Source: USA.Gov

Safely Trick or Treat With Your Dog This Halloween