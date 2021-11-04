Funeral Services were held on November 1, 2021 at Memory Chapel of Anderson Ragsdale Mortuary with the burial following at Mt. Hope Cemetery. Final Arrangements were entrusted to Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.

Hazel Smith was born on January 1, 1943 to Annie Ruth King (“Mully”) and Sam Smith in Hobbs, New Mexico. Her family migrated from Hallsville Village, Texas. Hazel and her

family eventually arrived in San Diego, California. Hazel grew up in a community of Point Loma. She graduated from Point Loma High School and was amongst the first group of African-Americans to graduate from that school.

Hazel attended Kelsey Jenny Business College and worked at North Island Naval Air Station before bearing children. She was a single mother to 6 children. Hazel was a strong woman who valued family and did everything she could to protect them. She accepted Christ and was baptized at an early age. She attended church as a child with her grandmother and also attended the Mount Erie Baptist church as an adult where she participated in the church choir for a short time.

We will remember Hazel for her value of family and the support she provided them regardless of the situation. She showed unconditional love for family and friends. She made endless sacrifices for her children to protect and provide all that they needed. She had a gift for tending to individuals of her senior and to those who were ill.

Hazel loved to play cards, board games, and video games. She was a big fan of tennis, basketball, football and enjoyed attending sporting events. She loved astronomy and recently began observing the moon, stars, planets, comets, and galaxies.

The Lord saw fit to call Hazel home on Monday, October 11, 2021, surrounded by her children. She joins her parents; Annie Ruth King (“Mully”), Sam Smith; all seven of her siblings; Velma Rushing, Ruby Washington, Charles King (“CL”), Annette Alberty, Larry Smith (“Candyman”), Elizabeth Foster (“Dotty”), Barbara Hickmon (“Bobby”) and her son Robert Alan Smith. She leaves to cherish her memory five of her six children; Christopher, Stephanie (Jarrod), Melissa, Monica (Mark), and Danielle, her grandchildren; DeAndre, Christopher, Joyess, Alana, Aliya, Melany, and Cedric Jr. She also leaves a host of relatives, in-laws, and devoted friends to cherish her memory.