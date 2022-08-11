Services were held Sunday, July 31, 2022, at Mt. Calvary United Pentecostal Church in Lucedale, for Mrs. Heather Lewis Hunter, age 48, of Greenwell Springs, Louisiana. Rev. Cody Cooley and Rev. James Roberts officiated the service. Pallbearers were Lee Murphy, Trooper Murphy, Kelton Boone, Cameron Boone, Triston Boone, and Cecil Murphy.

Heather Alane Lewis Hunter, born December 10, 1973, passed from this life on Friday, July 22, 2022. Originally from Monroe County, she led a rich life full of diverse experiences. She was a stay-at-home mother for many years before venturing into retail management at Macy’s in Dover, Delaware. At age 46, she accomplished a lifelong dream of becoming a flight attendant, where she successfully served Spirit Airlines, based out of Chicago, Illinois. She moved part-time to Camp Pendleton, California, to help raise her grandchildren because her son and daughter-in-law are both active military. She also worked as a manager for Miramar Marine Corps Air Station in San Diego, California.

Heather was a free-spirited, selfless person whose generosity and kindness touched people all around the United States. Since her unexpected passing, many people from around the country have shared stories of the great kindnesses Heather extended to them, some of them life changing. She will be missed terribly.

She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Edward “Bill” Cobb and Alfreda Cobb of Megargel, AL, and James “Spud” Lewis and Mary Ellen Lewis of Leakesville, MS; and her younger brother, Christopher Bell of Range, AL.

She is survived by her husband, Mickey Hunter of Greenwell Springs, LA; her sons, Noah Lewis of Mobile, AL and Donald Capps, Jr. (Selena Gomez) of Camp Pendleton, CA; her grandchildren, Donald Eugene Capps, III Eleanore Olivia Capps, and Oliver Capps (due in September); her mother, Sandra Wilson of Spanish Fort, AL; her father, James Robert Lewis, Jr. of Leakesville, MS; her sister, Alissa Lewis Murphy; her brothers, Mack Lewis of Leakesville, MS and Chris Lewis of Daleville, AL; and many nephews and nieces. Services were held Sunday, July 31, 2022 at Calvary United Pentecostal Church, Lucedale, MS. under the direction of Jones and Sons Funeral Home, Richton, MS. Arrangements in San Diego were with Anderson-Ragsdale Mortuary.